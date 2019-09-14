Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bob and Cindy's home
Resources
More Obituaries for William Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. (Bill) Holmes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. (Bill) Holmes Obituary
William (Bill) E. Holmes
William (Bill) E. Holmes of Ellensburg, WA., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadow with his daughters Cathy and Cindy by his side. Bill was born on June 14, 1929 in Ellensburg to Edwin E. Holmes and Velma L. Hayes Holmes. Bill lived in the Kittitas Valley until he went to live with his daughter Debbie Eslinger of Selah, who cared for him the last ten years with the help of his great-granddaughter Brittany. Bill and Bette A. McPherson were married on November 19, 1950. Bill farmed with his grandfather Johnie Hayes in the Badgerpocket area until going to work for Tum-a-lum Lumber in 1961 until his retirement. Bill was a loving caregiver to his wife Bette. Bill enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He had a big vegetable and rose garden which he tended to until his move to Selah.
Bill is lovingly survived by his three daughters; Debbie (Norm) Eslinger, Cathy (John) Perry, and Cindy (Bob) Knudson, his grandchildren; Adam (Joy) Couch, Ryan Knudson, John (Elizabeth) Perry, and Renee (Mike) Kraft. Bill also has 12 great-grandchildren; Brittany, Victor, Hannah, Julia, Jonas, Taitum, Isaac, Aubree, Mya, Maycen, JoJo, J.P, and one great-great grandson Brayden. He is preceded in death by his wife Bette, granddaughters; Amie Eslinger Gomez and Hollie Eslinger, grandson, Tanner Perry and his brother, Jack Holmes. At Bill's request, there will be no formal services, rather, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at Bob and Cindy's home on September 25, 2019 at 11:00am. Please contact the family for directions. Visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.