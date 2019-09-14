|
William (Bill) E. Holmes
William (Bill) E. Holmes of Ellensburg, WA., passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadow with his daughters Cathy and Cindy by his side. Bill was born on June 14, 1929 in Ellensburg to Edwin E. Holmes and Velma L. Hayes Holmes. Bill lived in the Kittitas Valley until he went to live with his daughter Debbie Eslinger of Selah, who cared for him the last ten years with the help of his great-granddaughter Brittany. Bill and Bette A. McPherson were married on November 19, 1950. Bill farmed with his grandfather Johnie Hayes in the Badgerpocket area until going to work for Tum-a-lum Lumber in 1961 until his retirement. Bill was a loving caregiver to his wife Bette. Bill enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He had a big vegetable and rose garden which he tended to until his move to Selah.
Bill is lovingly survived by his three daughters; Debbie (Norm) Eslinger, Cathy (John) Perry, and Cindy (Bob) Knudson, his grandchildren; Adam (Joy) Couch, Ryan Knudson, John (Elizabeth) Perry, and Renee (Mike) Kraft. Bill also has 12 great-grandchildren; Brittany, Victor, Hannah, Julia, Jonas, Taitum, Isaac, Aubree, Mya, Maycen, JoJo, J.P, and one great-great grandson Brayden. He is preceded in death by his wife Bette, granddaughters; Amie Eslinger Gomez and Hollie Eslinger, grandson, Tanner Perry and his brother, Jack Holmes. At Bill's request, there will be no formal services, rather, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at Bob and Cindy's home on September 25, 2019 at 11:00am. Please contact the family for directions. Visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019