William Louis Bruketta


1952 - 2020
William Louis Bruketta Obituary
William Louis Bruketta
William Louis Bruketta, 67, Lifelong Ellensburg resident, passed away at Prestige Post Acute Re-hab Center on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Bill was born on May 27, 1952 in Ellensburg, WA to Louis and Wilma Bruketta. He grew up helping on the family farm, while attending school in Kittitas. Bill loved sports especially baseball and basketball; at the age of 15 he umpired his first baseball game. Upon graduating from Kittitas in 1970; Bill got a job at Goofey's and Pizza Hut. His dedication to umpiring and refereeing continued to be his life for 51 years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Wilma Bruketta; oldest sister Willa Lou Bruketta; brother-in-law Dale E. Campbell.
He is survived by brothers Gaylord Bruketta and Tony Bruketta; sisters Jo Ellen Stradley, Margaret Campbell, Barbara (Dave) Rupert; sister-in-law Cindy Tamez; nieces and nephews Tammy (Randy) Johnson, Dale E Campbell Jr., Deann (John) Cunningham, Adina (Barry) Stains, Cristina (Mike) Titus, and Louie Bruketta. Some very close and dear friends; Sarah Klocke and Frank Jackson.
We would like to thank all the Hospice Nurses and Aides, Prestige Nursing staff and Aides. Thank you, Dale Wichers and Jack Kelleher, for spending many hours with Bill.
At this time, there will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Kittitas or Ellensburg High School baseball programs in honor of William L. Bruketta.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 29, 2020
