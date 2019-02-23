William "Bill" Schantz

William "Bill" Schantz, 70, passed away on January 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Bill was born July 21, 1948 to Frank and Rose (Smith) Schantz in Seattle, WA, before the family moved to the Belfair area where he was raised. He graduated from high school in 1966, and a year later enlisted in the Navy. He served his country from 1967-1971 aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.

In 1969, Bill married Suzanne Warrel. They had 3 children, Angie, Sarah, and Gabriel.

Bill married June Webb in 1996, and he was a great stepfather to her children, Joe and Patty.

Bill's hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, dirt bikes, and especially the outdoors. He drove a concrete truck for Lonestar NW (formerly Glacier Sand and Gravel). After a 30-year career, he retired in 2003 and moved to Ellensburg in 2008, where he lived until his passing.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jimmy and John, and granddaughter, Hayley. He leaves behind his loving wife, June, children, Angie (Todd) Savage, Sarah (Brent) Schantz, Gabriel Schantz, Joseph (Dorene) Webb, and Patricia Holmes, grandchildren, Cole, Chevy, Asher, Madchen, Lucas, Heidi, sisters, Gayle Taylor, Mary (Les) Fitzgerald, and brother, Charles (Linda) Schantz, his former wife, Suzanne, and many relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who were there during his battle, especially Hospice, Hospice Friends, Elena and Andrea.

Bill will forever remain in our hearts.

Bill was inurned in Tahoma National Cemetery on February 1, 2019 with Military Honors. A Celebration of Life will be held in July. To leave online condolences please visit www.brooksidefhc.com. Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary