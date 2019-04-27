Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson

On Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson passed away at Harborview Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Clearwater, Nebraska on December 5, 1933, she was the oldest of 4 children of Harry Fay Hiner and Esther Agnes Cary Hiner.

The family moved to Ellensburg when Zoe was a young child. She grew up there, graduating from Ellensburg High School and meeting and marrying George Everett Mattson on September 4, 1953.

Zoe worked for many years as a bank teller, then in the office of Valley Women's Clinic in Renton, Washington. She was devoted to her Lord and Saviour, and was a faithful member of the Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Zoe was preceded in death by her husband, George Mattson, and a sister, Kay Ellen Hiner, who passed away in childhood. She is survived by her children, Carol and Doug Walsh, G. Ed Mattson, Eric Mattson, and David and Heidi Mattson; her grandchildren Cary and Nicholas Sutter, and Elizabeth Walsh; and her great grandchildren Ciara Sutter, Ariana Sutter, Carybeth Walsh, Kayellen Maden, Cole Maden, and Alex Estus. She is also survived by her brother, Jon Hiner and his wife Kathy Bailor, and her sister Ann Boyes, and numerous neices and nephews.

Zoes' Memorial Service will be Sunday May 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1031 Monroe Avenue NE, Renton, WA 98506.

Zoe donated to Save the Children since 1979; the family requests a donation to Save the Children or in lieu of flowers. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 27, 2019