Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1031 Monroe Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:30 PM
Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church
1031 Monroe Ave. NE
Renton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zoe Mattson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson Obituary
Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson
On Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, Zoe Elaine Hiner Mattson passed away at Harborview Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Clearwater, Nebraska on December 5, 1933, she was the oldest of 4 children of Harry Fay Hiner and Esther Agnes Cary Hiner.
The family moved to Ellensburg when Zoe was a young child. She grew up there, graduating from Ellensburg High School and meeting and marrying George Everett Mattson on September 4, 1953.
Zoe worked for many years as a bank teller, then in the office of Valley Women's Clinic in Renton, Washington. She was devoted to her Lord and Saviour, and was a faithful member of the Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Zoe was preceded in death by her husband, George Mattson, and a sister, Kay Ellen Hiner, who passed away in childhood. She is survived by her children, Carol and Doug Walsh, G. Ed Mattson, Eric Mattson, and David and Heidi Mattson; her grandchildren Cary and Nicholas Sutter, and Elizabeth Walsh; and her great grandchildren Ciara Sutter, Ariana Sutter, Carybeth Walsh, Kayellen Maden, Cole Maden, and Alex Estus. She is also survived by her brother, Jon Hiner and his wife Kathy Bailor, and her sister Ann Boyes, and numerous neices and nephews.
Zoes' Memorial Service will be Sunday May 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Renton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1031 Monroe Avenue NE, Renton, WA 98506.
Zoe donated to Save the Children since 1979; the family requests a donation to Save the Children or in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.