Carol Joyce Johnston
Carol Joyce (Chase) Johnston, 82, of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at home.
Margaret Cepko
Margaret Cepko, 75 of DeMotte, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born July 4, 1944
