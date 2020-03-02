|
|
Ann Marie Starzynski died peacefully in her home in Wheatfield surrounded by her family on Feb. 25, 2020, due to complications from cancer. She was 55.
Ann was born in Gary on Dec. 25, 1964, to Randall and Janet Murray.
She graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1983. She married Robert Starzynski in 1987 and was married for 32 years. They had two children, David and Kay.
She was a member of the Carpenters Local 1005 for over 30 years. Later, she went on to get her Associates Degree from Purdue University.
Ann was an avid gardener and had a great love of painting and spending time in the outdoors with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, David and Kay; mother, Jan Murray; and siblings, Colleen, Brian, and Mirium.
She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Murray.
Her memorial will be held at a later date
Arrangements were handled with Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind., 46304.
