Ann Van Schepen, age 94, of DeMotte, Indiana passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at VNA Hospice of Valparaiso. Ann was born on July 24, 1925 in Friesland, Netherlands. She was the daughter of Klaus and Eidje Dykstra, both deceased.
Ann married Sedney "Sid" Van Schepen on September 30, 1948 in Friesland, Netherlands and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2006. Ann and Sedney immigrated to the U. S. in 1951, settling in DeMotte. She was a homemaker. Ann was a member of American Reformed Church, Hope Circle, Unique Antiques, and the Nifty Needles. Ann was an avid reader, she loved flowers, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her loving children: Edie (Bob) Bakker, Jessie Van Schepen, Fred (Diane) Van Schepen, Bill (Marjie) Van Schepen, and Michelle (John) Gast; 9 grandchildren, Gayle, Rachel, Jason, Bart, Andrew, Mary Ann, John, J. C., and Jessica, and 11 great grandchildren.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, spouse, 9 brothers, 1 sister and 2 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 11:30 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the American Reformed Church of DeMotte. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the American Reformed Church with Pastor Troy Nannenga officiating. Interment will follow in the Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the World Home Bible League. To share a memory with the Van Schepen family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24, 2019