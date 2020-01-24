|
Bernadine Kampenga, 81, Wheatfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Bernadine was born on March 31, 1938, in Lansing, Ill., to Dick and Dorothy (Eenigenburg) Schoon. She married the love of her life, Henry Kampenga, in DeMotte, on June 12, 1956.
Bernadine graduated from Mt. Ayr High School, Class of 1956. She was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church of DeMotte. Bernadine was a bus driver for DeMotte Christian School for 25 years and Kankakee Valley for 10 years. Bernadine loved spending time with the family, sewing, knitting, baking, and taking care of her flowers and plants.
Bernadine is survived by her husband, Henry Kampenga; children, Janet (Marv) Nannenga, Jim Kampenga, David (Dorothy) Kampenga; six grandchildren, Harvey (Sarah) Nannenga, Michael (Stephanie) Nannenga, Chad (Brittan) Nannenga, Jonathan (Rachael) Nannenga, Mallory (Brian) Hanewich, Holly (Will) Stephan; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her parents; son, Harvey Kampenga; brothers, Richard Schoon, George Schoon, Lloyd Schoon; and sisters, Viola Jonkman and Ruth Neihof.
Friends may visit with the family from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte. A Funeral Service will immediately follow on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Van Eck officiating.
Interment will be held at the Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon's.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, 2020