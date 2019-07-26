|
|
Bernice Elaine Curr, 87, passed away at her home in Rensselaer in the third week of June. Born in 1932 and raised in Chicago, she moved to DeMotte in 1970 and lived there for 37 years before moving to Medaryville and then Rensselaer.
In the late 50s/early 60s, she served as an adult leader for Camp Fire Girls of America and later was an active supporter and committee member for Boy Scout Troop 157 in the 1980s. Her interests included ceramics, quilting, board games, and caring for children, both her own and others'.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Richard Curr Sr. and is survived by her four children: Susan (Connors), Laura (Beamer), Frederick Jr., and Robert as well as seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her own wishes, no services were held. She was laid to rest in DeMotte Cemetery on June 21, 2019.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from July 26 to Aug. 25, 2019