Betty DeVries was born in Ruthton, Minnesota, to Joe and Anna (Osenga) Vander Plaats in 1931. She moved to DeMotte, Indiana, in 1954 and taught 5th and 6th grade at DeMotte Christian School from 1954-1957. She married Paul DeVries in 1956.
Through the early 1960s she worked as a teaching aide at DeMotte Christian and attended Valparaiso University, earning a BS in education in 1964.
She was one of the founders of the DeMotte community library in 1966 and was the library manager from 1969-1970. From 1972 until her retirement in 1992, she taught 4th grade at DeMotte Elementary. While teaching full-time, she earned an MS degree from Valparaiso University in 1979.
She lived her life well and blessed many people. Betty loved children and loved teaching. She gracefully balanced assisting her husband Paul on the farm, raising a daughter, and teaching many of the children of DeMotte.
In 2017, Betty moved to Idaho to be near her daughter and grandchildren.
Betty passed away peacefully November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, daughter Lynda, sisters Clarene Burgers, Netty Fieldhouse, and infant sister Joyce, brothers Andrew Vander Plaats and Perry Vander Plaats.
Betty is survived by her daughter Caryl (Glenn) Elzinga, seven granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and sisters Tracy De Kam of Ruthton, Minn., and Joanne Fischer of Sleepy Eye, Minn.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020