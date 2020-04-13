|
|
Beverly Wilemon, 67, Fair Oaks, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at the Porter Regional Hospital.
Beverly was born on July 19, 1952, in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas and Doris (Kern) Snow. She married Roy Wilemon in Chicago, Ill., on St. Patrick's Day in 1977.
She was a 1970 graduate of Rich East High School in Park Forrest, Ill. Beverly worked for Jewel Foods as a cashier for many years. She was a member of the Kennel Club and the Veteran Riders Association. Beverly enjoyed crafts, reading, crocheting, knitting and dog showing Collies and Sheltie's from 1994 - 2004.
She is survived by husband, Roy Wilemon; son, David Tritton; mother, Doris "Jean" Snow; and sisters, Barbara Carlson and Cynthia Derrig.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Snow.
As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen.
Beverly will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 13 to May 13, 2020