SPC. Brendon Lee Reed, 23, of DeMotte, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born September 6, 1996, in Dyer, Indiana, to Michael Reed and Brenda Carlson. Brendon was a 2015 graduate of North Newton High School, and was active duty serving in the United States Army since 2014. He was active in the Roselawn Little League, North Newton Band, Ducks Unlimited and Waterfowl. Brendon enjoyed playing softball, video games, hunting, fishing and playing cards and board games with his family. He is survived by his parents Michael (Lee Ann) Reed and Brenda Carlson; wife, Destiny Aileen Veloz; son, Jonthan Jerry Reed; brothers, Bobby Tucker Jr. and Nash Richard Reed.
A visitation for Brendon will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12-8 PM in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, Indiana 46310.
A funeral service will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11 AM in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Chris Duckworth officiating, with full Military Rites. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services.
Brendon will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
To view the online memorial and share condolences please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.com,
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020