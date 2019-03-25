Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl R. Gayfield. View Sign

Carl R. Gayfield, 86, formerly of Lowell, IN and Merritt Island, FL, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Mishawaka, IN. He was born May 6, 1932 in Port Huron, MI to the late Lela (Henry) Conquergood and Clair Gayfield.

On June 22, 1956, in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Carl married Mary Lu Fox, who preceded him in March 2016.

Carl is survived by two daughters, Anne (Sean) Doyle of South Bend, and Cheri (Jim) Shelhart of DeMotte; one son, James (Joan) Gayfield of Henrico, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy Taylor of Port Huron, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lu, father, Clair, who died when Carl was 3, his mother Lela Conquergood and his step-father Harold Conquergood and three brothers, Donald Gayfield, Orville Gayfield and Bruce Gayfield.

Carl honorably served his country in the United States Navy from June 1950-March 1954 and the United States Air Force from May 1956-February 1973. He was awarded The Purple Heart during his time in the Air Force. Carl was a member of the American Legion Post 101, Lowell, Indiana, where he served as former Post Commander. He was also a member of the VFW.

Carl joined the Air Force ROTC program at Lowell Sr. High School in 1973 after retiring from the Air Force. He was an instructor there for 15 years, before retiring from the school. In 1994, the couple moved to Merritt Island, Florida, where he took a job in security at the Kennedy Space Center, his dream job. He worked there for another 10 years, before finally retiring for good at the age of 70. He met many of the shuttle astronauts and a few movie stars who came to film movies, including Clint Eastwood during the filming of "Space Cowboys."

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on April 7, 2019 at American Legion Post 101, 108 ½ E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.

