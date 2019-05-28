Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Richard Bengston. View Sign Service Information Boersma Funeral Home 90 E Grove St Wheatfield , IN 46392 (219)-956-2220 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Richard Bengston, 80, of Wheatfield, Indiana, went to meet his Jumpmaster in Heaven on May 24.

Carl was born at Jasper County Hospital, Rensselaer, Indiana, to Carl D. and Etha Elma (Eldridge) Bengston on December 23, 1938. Carl attended Froebel High School, graduated from Emerson High School class of 1957. He went to work for Combustion Engineering in East Chicago, Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper serving with the 8th Airborne Division (1961-1963).

He married his loving wife, Rose E. Detrick, of 55 years on April 11, 1964, in Gary, Indiana. Carl retired from Midwest Steel in Portage, Indiana, in 1999. He worked as a welder with 35 years of service. He was a member of The United Steel Workers of America, local 6103. He was a member of the Midwest Steel Retiree Club, and The Wheatfield American Legion Post 406.

He is survived by his wife: Rose Bengston, two daughters: Cassy (Darrel) Hoffer, Tanya (Nick Cochran) Bengston, three grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle Goode) Bryant, Johnathon (Alix) Wistuber, Breyanna Gastineau, and great grandchild: Hunter Wistuber, and countless amounts of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his parents: Carl Delos (Swede) and Etha Thelma (Eldridge) Bengston, and his sister: Carol Meyers.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Carl 'Rich' will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, with Pastor Larry Fugett officiating. Interment will follow at the Weston Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wheatfield American Legion or s. Carl Richard Bengston, 80, of Wheatfield, Indiana, went to meet his Jumpmaster in Heaven on May 24.Carl was born at Jasper County Hospital, Rensselaer, Indiana, to Carl D. and Etha Elma (Eldridge) Bengston on December 23, 1938. Carl attended Froebel High School, graduated from Emerson High School class of 1957. He went to work for Combustion Engineering in East Chicago, Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper serving with the 8th Airborne Division (1961-1963).He married his loving wife, Rose E. Detrick, of 55 years on April 11, 1964, in Gary, Indiana. Carl retired from Midwest Steel in Portage, Indiana, in 1999. He worked as a welder with 35 years of service. He was a member of The United Steel Workers of America, local 6103. He was a member of the Midwest Steel Retiree Club, and The Wheatfield American Legion Post 406.He is survived by his wife: Rose Bengston, two daughters: Cassy (Darrel) Hoffer, Tanya (Nick Cochran) Bengston, three grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle Goode) Bryant, Johnathon (Alix) Wistuber, Breyanna Gastineau, and great grandchild: Hunter Wistuber, and countless amounts of cousins, nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death was his parents: Carl Delos (Swede) and Etha Thelma (Eldridge) Bengston, and his sister: Carol Meyers.Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Carl 'Rich' will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, with Pastor Larry Fugett officiating. Interment will follow at the Weston Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wheatfield American Legion or s. Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 28 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Kankakee Valley Post News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.