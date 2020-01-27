|
Carly Alane Van Ravenswaay, 24, of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Carly was born Oct. 11, 1995, in Barstow, Calif., the daughter of Joel and Shelayne (Bouma) Van Ravenswaay.
After attending and graduating from Covenant Christian High School in DeMotte, the Class of 2014, Carly attended Trinity Christian College. She was employed by her family and also worked as an administrative assistant at her church, Grace Fellowship Church in DeMotte.
Carly loved life and fought her life-long declining health until the end. She possessed a strong Christian faith and loved working at her church. It was there where she felt needed and could cherish every day with her friends and family.
She enjoyed watching and attending football games, especially her favorite NFL team, the Carolina Panthers. She enjoyed baking and was known for her famous chocolate chunk cookies. She also had a playful, yet competitive, side and loved to play all kinds of card and board games.
Carly is survived by her parents, Joel and Shelayne Van Ravenswaay; her siblings Sydney and Greg Van Ravenswaay; her paternal grandmother Lila Van Ravenswaay; maternal grandparents Sid and Virginia Bouma; and by loving aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
Friends are invited to visit with her family from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church in DeMotte. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church, with Pastor Tim Hester officiating. A private burial will be in DeMotte Cemetery.
Memorials for Carly may be made to Grace Fellowship Church.
To share a memory with the Van Ravenswaay family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 19, 2020