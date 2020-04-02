|
Clarence Martin Krapf, 74, DeMotte, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born June 12, 1945, in Gary, the son of Martin and Dora (Backe) Krapf. Clarence graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1963. He married Linda Lewis on June 1, 1968, in Wheatfield. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2014.
Clarence was employed as a die setter and retired from Rensselaer Plastics. He enjoyed fishing, loved Farmall tractors, and spending time with his family.
Clarence is survived by his children, David (Michelle) Krapf, Crown Point, Julie (Chip) Black, DeMotte; six grandchildren; and sister: Barbara Hughes.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Krapf; sister, Jeanette Horton; and brother, Harold Krapf.
The family has honored Clarence's wishes and he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
To share a memory with the Krapf family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 2 to May 2, 2020