Clemmett "Clem" Grover, 78, of DeMotte, passed away March 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Southlake.
He was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Park Rapids, Minn., the son of Charles M. and Henrietta E. (Petersen) Grover.
Clem attended Jackson High School in Minnesota, Class of 1959, and went on to trade school for bricklaying. He married Marlene "Molly" Nasby on May 19, 1962 in Jackson, Minn.; she survives.
Clem was co-owner of DeMotte Masonry, Inc. for over 35 years. He was a member at Faith Lutheran for many years but most recently attended Grace Fellowship Church. Clem was a member of the Bricklayers Union Local 6, NSTRA, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting quail, pheasant and deer, riding horses, spending time with his family, and watching Chicago Cubs games with his wife.
Clem is survived by his wife Molly Grover, of DeMotte; children Mary (Larry) Belstra, of DeMotte, Jane (Ronald) Jones, of DeMotte, Gary (Valerie) Grover, of Wheatfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Beth (James) Graves, Pamela (Roger) Ringkob, Mark (Melvine) Grover and Kevin Grover.
Clem was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Lucille Grover; and dear friends Don Sytsma and Gino Capellari.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service was conducted at Faith Lutheran Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
To share a memory with the Grover family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 30, 2020