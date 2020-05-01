Clyde Frank Buzek, 92, Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at ClearVista in Indianapolis.
Clyde was born on June 28, 1927, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Frank and Lillian Buzek, both deceased.
Born June 28, 1927, Clyde was the oldest child of Frank and Lillian Buzek; his sister, Arlene, was born in 1933. He left their Riverside, Ill., home for the Navy at age 17 to serve in World War II, then attended Purdue University on the GI Bill, graduating in Civil Engineering. Clyde met Mildred Black at Purdue and they married in 1951, raising their family of three children in Indianapolis.
With the zeal for running his own business, Clyde took pride in the work of Surina Buzek Construction Company, eventually focusing on civil engineering projects in hospitals. His numerous interests as an award-winning nature photographer, keen undersea diver, avid sailor and fisherman gave him great pleasure, as he so loved the natural world.
For 35 years after retirement, Clyde and Mildred enjoyed living in South Florida; he continued to explore land and sea.
Clyde is survived by his sister, Arlene; three children, Bruce Buzek, Sandra Jarboe and Brian Buzek; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Justin; and three great grandchildren, Blake, Braxton and Silas.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He married Mildred on her birthday; April 25 would have been their 69th Wedding Anniversary. Mildred passed away Jan. 25 of this year.
Due to the current health crisis, all services are private with a burial in DeMotte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clyde's beloved Big Cypress Park, Swamp and Me Program.
To share a memory with the Buzek family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Clyde was born on June 28, 1927, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Frank and Lillian Buzek, both deceased.
Born June 28, 1927, Clyde was the oldest child of Frank and Lillian Buzek; his sister, Arlene, was born in 1933. He left their Riverside, Ill., home for the Navy at age 17 to serve in World War II, then attended Purdue University on the GI Bill, graduating in Civil Engineering. Clyde met Mildred Black at Purdue and they married in 1951, raising their family of three children in Indianapolis.
With the zeal for running his own business, Clyde took pride in the work of Surina Buzek Construction Company, eventually focusing on civil engineering projects in hospitals. His numerous interests as an award-winning nature photographer, keen undersea diver, avid sailor and fisherman gave him great pleasure, as he so loved the natural world.
For 35 years after retirement, Clyde and Mildred enjoyed living in South Florida; he continued to explore land and sea.
Clyde is survived by his sister, Arlene; three children, Bruce Buzek, Sandra Jarboe and Brian Buzek; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Justin; and three great grandchildren, Blake, Braxton and Silas.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He married Mildred on her birthday; April 25 would have been their 69th Wedding Anniversary. Mildred passed away Jan. 25 of this year.
Due to the current health crisis, all services are private with a burial in DeMotte Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clyde's beloved Big Cypress Park, Swamp and Me Program.
To share a memory with the Buzek family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 1 to May 31, 2020.