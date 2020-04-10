Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Pauline Roth


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Pauline Roth Obituary
Daisy Pauline Roth, 71, Wheatfield, formerly of Lowell, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Crown Point.

She was born June 8, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to John W. and Orreta V. Orr. Daisy married Terry D. Roth on Feb. 24, 1968, in Artesia, Calif. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2013.

Daisy was formerly employed as a dietary cook and waitress at the Country Kitchen and Lutheran Village. She enjoyed puzzle books, playing BINGO, and listening to music.

Daisy loved spending time with her family and friends.

Daisy is survived by her children, Carrie Henderson, Rensselaer, Sherry (Donald) Olson, Wheatfield, Keith (Heather) Roth, Hobart, and Kevin (Wendy) Roth, Wheatfield.

Daisy is preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

Per the family's wishes cremation rights will be afforded.

Integrity Funeral and Cremation has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To share a memory with the Roth family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 10 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -