Daisy Pauline Roth, 71, Wheatfield, formerly of Lowell, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Crown Point.
She was born June 8, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa, to John W. and Orreta V. Orr. Daisy married Terry D. Roth on Feb. 24, 1968, in Artesia, Calif. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2013.
Daisy was formerly employed as a dietary cook and waitress at the Country Kitchen and Lutheran Village. She enjoyed puzzle books, playing BINGO, and listening to music.
Daisy loved spending time with her family and friends.
Daisy is survived by her children, Carrie Henderson, Rensselaer, Sherry (Donald) Olson, Wheatfield, Keith (Heather) Roth, Hobart, and Kevin (Wendy) Roth, Wheatfield.
Daisy is preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
Per the family's wishes cremation rights will be afforded.
Integrity Funeral and Cremation has been entrusted with the arrangements.
