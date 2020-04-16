|
Danny Lee Sonaty, 74, of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 18, 1946, in Gary, the son of Ernest and Donna (Boyd) Sonaty. He attended Merrillville High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963-1967.
He spent a year in Vietnam, where he drove an M50 Ontos tank destroyer. Danny and a group of fellow Ontos driver veterans kept in touch and got together yearly after the war was over.
On Dec. 7, 1968, in Hobart, Danny married Sharon Lee Wencl. They made their home in DeMotte from 1972 until 2000. Danny was a steel worker at Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor for 32 years, retiring in 2000. Upon his retirement, they moved to Rensselaer.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the woods at his camp. He loved wildlife and enjoyed feeding the birds every day. Danny was the No. 1 fan at his grandchildren's sporting events. He never missed a meet or a game.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Sonaty, of Rensselaer; two sons, Russ (Danielle) Sonaty, of Fair Oaks, and Jake (Liz) Sonaty, of Morocco; two brothers, Ronnie (Donna) Sonaty, of Hobart, and Tom (Linda) Sonaty, of Joplin, Mo.; two grandchildren, Casey (fiancé Alyssa) Sonaty, of Rensselaer, and Madisyn Sonaty, of Fair Oaks; and one great-grandson, Owen Sonaty, of Rensselaer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Donna Sonaty.
Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans online at www.dav.org.
Steinke Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 16 to May 16, 2020