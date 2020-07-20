David L. Fagenbaum, 75, DeMotte, went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, at his home in care of Dunes Hospice.



Born May 25, 1945, in Rensselaer to George C. Fagenbaum and Aleda A. (Knip) Grevenstuk, Dave graduated from DeMotte High School in 1963 and went to the Armed Forces (Army), serving three years. On July 23, 1971, he married Wanda (McGan) Fagenbaum.



He was a member of First Baptist of Roselawn.



Dave worked for Knip Welding, Hendrickson Distributing and NITCO Telephone Company.



Dave enjoyed his grand and great-children, gardening and fishing.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fagenbaum; two sons, Chad (Jennifer) Fagenbaum, Venice, Fla., Chet (Jeanna) Fagenbaum, Wheatfield; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Per the family's wishes cremation was chosen, immediate family only.

