Dena Mari Damian
1963 - 2020
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, my beloved bride, Dena Mari Damian, 57, DeMotte, went to be with Jesus.

She was born Jan. 29, 1963, in LaPorte, the daughter of Charles and Joan (Linn) Dadlow. On Sept. 15, 1984, she married John Rocky Damian in Lowell.

Dena graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1981. She was a nail technician at Shear Designs for over 30 years. Dena was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. She founded and continually managed PNAS, Pet Neutering and Adoption Services since 1994. Dena loved to garden and raise flowers. She loved all creatures, great and small. She loved her family and was deeply loved by others. Dena had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

Dena is survived by her husband, John Rocky Damian, DeMotte; mother, Joan Corman, Lowell; father, Charles (Mary Jo) Dadlow, LaPorte; children: Cassity Johnson, Valparaiso, and Carrie (Michael) Blake, Wheatfield; six grandchildren, Ayden, Avrey, Annabel, Adalynn, Sofia, and Carrigan; siblings, Debbie (Mike) Dillon, Doug (Cindy) Dadlow, Danny Dadlow, Kim (Richard) Facciolo; and special niece, Jennie (Ryan) Higer.

Dena is preceded in death by her sister, Tamara Dadlow.

Friends and family may gather, while practicing social distancing, at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Tuesday, June 16 from 3 – 8 p.m. A parting prayer will start at 7:45 p.m. with Father Dennis Faker officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to PNAS-Pet Neutering and Adoption Services.

To share a memory with the Damian family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 15 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
