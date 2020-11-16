Donald R. Jentsch Jr., 50, DeMotte, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.



He was born in Chicago Heights, Ill. on Aug. 28, 1970, to Donald and Sandra (Jones) Jentsch.



Donald worked as a security guard at Notre Dame College.



He is survived by his fiancée, Renee Bautista; mother, Sandra Carter; children. Ashley Gildner, Zachary Gildner, Melody Jentsch, Andrew Greenlee; sister, Karen McFarland; and half-sisters, Rhonda (Joe) Pressnell, Elaine Halleck, and Donna Jentsch.



Donald was preceded in death by his father.



There will be no public service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.



To share a memory with the Jentsch family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care

