Donald "Don" Ray Tillema, 70, of Wheatfield, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 29, 1949, in Rensselaer, the son of Edward and Nellie (DeBoer) Tillema.
Don attended Wheatfield High School, Class of 1967. He married Jenny Ann Roorda on Dec. 29, 1971, in DeMotte.
Don was the owner and operator of Tillema Construction. He built many homes in the DeMotte and Wheatfield areas over a 20-year era. Don was in the carpenters Union 1005 for 12 years. He is a proud veteran of the US Army, a member of American Reformed Church, a past elder and deacon for the church, and previously served on the Jasper County Council.
Don loved spending family time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, boating and golfing.
Don is survived by his wife, Jenny Tillema; children Eric (Jen) Tillema, Neil (Luz) Tillema, David (Linda) Tillema, Jeni Rae Tillema; grandchildren Dakota, Ethan, Noah, Tyler, Logan, Elena, Sonny, Ollie, and one on-the-way; siblings Joyce (late Kenneth) Kampenga, Dean (Annette) Tillema, Richard (Sally) Tillema and Edward (Kathy) Tillema.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Vern (Margaret) Tillema; and one sister, Irene (Thomas) Hanley.
Friends and family may gather, while practicing social distancing, at American Reformed Church of DeMotte on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9-11 a.m.
A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 11 a.m., with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating. Interment and flag-folding ceremony will be at Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Personal Energy Transport (P.E.T.) or Team ARC World Vision in memory of Don Tillema.
To share a memory with the Tillema family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.