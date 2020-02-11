Home

Rev. Eveston Risner


1934 - 2020
Rev. Eveston Risner Obituary
Rev. Eveston Risner, 85, DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home.

Eveston was born May 12, 1934, in Rensselaer, the son of Hascal "Hack" and Sadie (Brown) Risner. Eveston married Louise Gross on April 6, 1957, in Rensselaer; she preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2019.

Eveston was the founding pastor of Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God for 50 years. His greatest passion was being a minister. Eveston was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, served on the district board for the church for many years, and was ordained for over 60 years.

Eveston is survived by his daughter, Sara Risner; grandson Tyler Risner; son David (Sherry) Risner, grandchildren Tony (Jennifer) Risner, Tonia (Bryan) Dunlap, Tracy (Don) VanderWall; four adopted great-grandchildren; and siblings Belvie (June) Risner and Carolyn Maxwell.

Eveston was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Aaron; two grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters.

Friends visited with family from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God, with Pastor Don VanderWall officiating.

Interment was in Fair Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Wheatfield Pentecostal Church of God.

To share a memory with the Risner family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
