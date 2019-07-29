|
|
Gene A Cooper, 70, of Rochester, formerly of Monticello, passed away on July 27, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born on July 22, 1949, in Oklahoma City to the late Niles and Suzanne (Timpko) Cooper. Gene was married to Pauline Neeley on August 13, 1966, in Jasper County.
Gene owned the Monticello Salvage yard alongside Pauline, which they ran for over 40 years. Gene enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play slots, traveling, visiting Brown County, enjoying concerts, going to flea markets and watching Nascar. Gene was an avid Mark Martin fan. He also enjoyed his Sunday dinners with the whole family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Pauline, siblings; Richard, Leonard, Vivian Cox, and Sharon Vaughn. Surviving are his children; Clyde Neeley, Gene (Dawn) Cooper, Dennis (Sherri) Cooper, Shirley (Tracey) Oliver, brother; Niles "Fred" (Marcy) Cooper, many loving half-brothers and sisters, as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Gene will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. in the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte. Burial will follow in the DeMotte Cemetery. Gene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from July 29 to Aug. 28, 2019