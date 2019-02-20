Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Howard Roorda. View Sign

George Howard Roorda, age 91, of DeMotte, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Oak Grove Christian Village.



George was born in DeMotte, IN to Frank and Agnes (Terpstra) Roorda on May 13, 1927. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Hamstra on August 28, 1949 in DeMotte, IN. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2006. George was self-employed as a farmer and served the community in various other ways such as being a Kankakee Valley school bus driver, a past 4H Leader for 20 years, a past member for the school board for Fair Oaks, he served on the Jasper County Fair board and he also worked construction on numerous projects. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member at Grace Fellowship Church. George and Mary Ann wintered and eventually moved to Florida, where he loved to fish for sheep's head.

George is survived by his children: Margie (Wayne) Walstra of Fair Oaks, IN; Frank Roorda (friend, Cheryl) of Texas; Bob (Becky) Roorda of DeMotte, IN; Lynn (Gail) Roorda of Rensselaer, IN; 9 grandchildren: Shannon, Suzanne, Jennifer, Brad, Brock, Brandi, Bridget, Trent, and Jennifer; 11 great-grandchildren.



George was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Joe C. Roorda.



Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Grace Fellowship Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tim Hester officiating. Burial will follow at the Holland Cemetery with Military Rites.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

