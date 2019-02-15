Gerald A. Jonkman 73 of Wheatfield passed away on February 14, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. Born on September 5, 1945 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Cornelius(Anne Huizenga) Jonkman. Jerry was a graduate of Momence High School. On January 31, 1970 in Munster, Indiana Jerry married Sharon who preceded him. Jerry enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, spending time with his grandsons, and going to their baseball games, he also enjoyed spending time in Ecuador with his daughter and son-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; Sharon. Survived by loving children; Stefanie Jonkman(Cesar), Melanie Bales(Tim), siblings; John(Kathy), Norman(Deb), Melvin, Marilyn DeYoung(Don), grandchildren; Mateo, Cole, Zach and Eli. A visitation for Jerry will be held on Monday February 18, 2019 from 9-11 AM at the Calvary Assembly of God Church 1317 15th Street SE, DeMotte, Indiana 46310, a funeral service will be held on Monday February 18, at 11 AM in the Calvary Assembly of God Church with Pastor James Clark officiating, burial will follow in the Holland Cemetery. Jerry will deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

