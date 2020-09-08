Geraldine "Jerri" A. Myers, 79, of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point.
She was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Kouts, to Francis and Vera (Jensen) Dusek, both deceased.
Jerri graduated from Kouts High School, the Class of 1958. She was formerly married to Rex Myers, of Wheatfield, who survives. Jerri was a retired secretary from Don Myers Construction. She was also a secretary for the Town of Kouts.
She was a member of Wheatfield First Baptist Church, where she was an active member and served as a cook in the kitchen, where many meals were prepared for church dinners. She was also a past Sunday School teacher.
Jerri was a member of Wheatfield American Legion Post 406, Women's Auxiliary, where she held the position of chaplain. She would often volunteer her time to numerous community organizations, including the American Cancer Society, where she collected donations from the local community.
Jerri is survived by her children: Danny Myers, of Wheatfield, Don (the late, Ruthie) Myers, of Wheatfield, and Debby (Don) Capouch, of Wheatfield; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings Rose Marie Ambers, Irene Hoffman and Ron (Linda) Dusek.
Friends and family may call, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, at Integrity Funeral Service & Cremation, 352 E. South St., Wheatfield, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Integrity Funeral Service & Cremation, with Pastor Marvin Riddle officiating.
Interment will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To share a memory with the Myers family, please visit www.integrityfuneral.care.