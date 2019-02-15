Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Glen graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1975. He married the love of his life, Judy Becker on January 13, 1979 in Munster, IN. Glen was employed with Wilson Transportation as a truck driver. He was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church. Glen enjoyed model trains, spending time with family, and especially loved going to his grandchildren's sport games.



Glen is survived by his parents, Ronal and Ann Sharp; wife, Judy Sharp; children, Greg (Rachele) Sharp, Adam (Becca) Sharp, Ruth Sharp; seven grandchildren, Owen, Brooke, Elliott, Bryce, Miles, Tyler, and Jace; brotherm Bruce (Julie) Sharp; sister, Nancy Sharp.



Glen is preceded in death by his sister, Kay Sharp.



Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Range Line Presbyterian of Hebron, on Thursday, February 14, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Glen would have liked you to either bring a child's coat or donate to the family for the purchase of coats for needy children. To share a memory with the Sharp family, please visit Glen A. Sharp, 62, of Wheatfield, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2019. He was born November 28, 1956, in Gary, Indiana the son of Ronal and Ann (Tullis) Sharp.Glen graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1975. He married the love of his life, Judy Becker on January 13, 1979 in Munster, IN. Glen was employed with Wilson Transportation as a truck driver. He was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church. Glen enjoyed model trains, spending time with family, and especially loved going to his grandchildren's sport games.Glen is survived by his parents, Ronal and Ann Sharp; wife, Judy Sharp; children, Greg (Rachele) Sharp, Adam (Becca) Sharp, Ruth Sharp; seven grandchildren, Owen, Brooke, Elliott, Bryce, Miles, Tyler, and Jace; brotherm Bruce (Julie) Sharp; sister, Nancy Sharp.Glen is preceded in death by his sister, Kay Sharp.Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Range Line Presbyterian of Hebron, on Thursday, February 14, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Glen would have liked you to either bring a child's coat or donate to the family for the purchase of coats for needy children. To share a memory with the Sharp family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Service

200 3Rd St Sw

Demotte , IN 46310

(219) 987-5300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Kankakee Valley Post News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close