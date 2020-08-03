Hallie Marie Chicki, 41, DeMotte, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Porter County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1979, in Crown Point, the daughter of Philip R. and Carol S. (Schuck) Apple.
Hallie graduated from KV High School, class of 1997, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State. She had been a teacher at the Lowell HS, KVHS, Gary Schools and was currently teaching at the Westville Corrections Facility. Hallie had a genuine care for education and the students she taught. Hallie also enjoyed speech, drama, community theater, and teaching English classes. She attended Grace Fellowship in DeMotte.
Most of all, Hallie loved the art of words. She was inspired by the famous Dr. Seuss, who she had even named her family dog after, and her favorite musical band, Pearl Jam. One of Hallie's favorite songs she loved to sing was called Release, and she would cling onto these lyrics:
"I'll ride the wave, where it takes me / I hold the pain / Release me"
Hallie is survived by her children, Noah and Simon Chicki, whom she loved dearly; her parents, Phil and Carol Apple; sister, Mandy Ratliff; grandmother, Laverne Schuck; and the father of her children, Jeff Chicki.
Hallie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gerald and Jean Apple, and maternal grandfather, Charles Schuck.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Aug. 7 at the Grace Fellowship Church from noon – 2 p.m. Mask and social distancing are required. A private funeral will be held for Hallie.
A private burial at the DeMotte Cemetery will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funds will go into a trust for Hallie's children's education.
