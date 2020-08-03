1/1
Hallie Marie Chicki
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hallie Marie Chicki, 41, DeMotte, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Porter County Hospital.

She was born Jan. 15, 1979, in Crown Point, the daughter of Philip R. and Carol S. (Schuck) Apple.

Hallie graduated from KV High School, class of 1997, and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ball State. She had been a teacher at the Lowell HS, KVHS, Gary Schools and was currently teaching at the Westville Corrections Facility. Hallie had a genuine care for education and the students she taught. Hallie also enjoyed speech, drama, community theater, and teaching English classes. She attended Grace Fellowship in DeMotte.

Most of all, Hallie loved the art of words. She was inspired by the famous Dr. Seuss, who she had even named her family dog after, and her favorite musical band, Pearl Jam. One of Hallie's favorite songs she loved to sing was called Release, and she would cling onto these lyrics:

"I'll ride the wave, where it takes me / I hold the pain / Release me"

Hallie is survived by her children, Noah and Simon Chicki, whom she loved dearly; her parents, Phil and Carol Apple; sister, Mandy Ratliff; grandmother, Laverne Schuck; and the father of her children, Jeff Chicki.

Hallie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gerald and Jean Apple, and maternal grandfather, Charles Schuck.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, Aug. 7 at the Grace Fellowship Church from noon – 2 p.m. Mask and social distancing are required. A private funeral will be held for Hallie.

A private burial at the DeMotte Cemetery will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funds will go into a trust for Hallie's children's education.

To share a memory with the Chicki/Apple families, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Aug. 3 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved