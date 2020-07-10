Harold Kingma, 86, of DeMotte, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1934, in Thayer, the son of Gerben and Teenie (Fase) Kingma.
Harold attended DeMotte High School, Class of 1952. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Toppen, on April 24, 1956 in DeMotte.
Harold was a farmer his entire life, concentrating in poultry, pork and crop farming. In 1967, he planted five acres of seedlings and eight years later, Kingma Christmas Tree Farm was ready for business, a staple of the community for 51 years.
Harold was a member of First Christian Reformed Church and was a past deacon and elder there. He was also a member of the Indiana, Mid-America, and National Christmas Tree associations.
When he wasn't working on the farm, Harold enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and spending time with his family. Harold's greatest legacy was his faith and love of God passed on through the generations of his family.
Harold is survived by Eleanor, his wife of 64 years; children: Phyllis Penninga, Barbara (Fred) Hoekstra, Linda (Tom) Hanstra, Jon (Diane) Kingma, Beth (Bill) Terpstra; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Samuel, James and Roy Kingma; sister Henrietta Kingma; and son-in-law Steven Penninga.
Friends and family may gather, while wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, at First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte, 1633 S. Halleck, on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1-2:45 p.m.
A funeral service will follow at the church at 3 p.m., with pastors Jim Alblas and Blake Campbell officiating. A private burial will be held at Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte Christian School or Trees for Troops.
To share a memory with the Kingma family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.