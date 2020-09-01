1/
Helen Irene Brown
1921 - 2020
Helen Irene Brown, 99, DeMotte, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

She was born Aug. 27, 1921 in Staunton, the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Lynde) Tilley. She married the love of her life, George E. Brown on Feb. 26, 1938, in Carbon. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 1983.

Helen attended Stanton High School, Class of 1937. She was a homemaker, affiliated with the Methodist Church, a 50+ year member of Eastern Star, loved bowling and BINGO.

Helen is survived by her son, Raymond (Pat) Brown, DeMotte; two daughters-in-law, Sue Brown and Jean Brown; numerous grand, great-grand, great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, George Brown Jr. and Richard Brown; one sister; and three brothers.

All services for Helen Brown are private to family only.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Activity Department, Oak Grove Employee Benefit fund or Oak Grove Benevolent fund.

To share a memory with the Brown family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Sep. 1 to Oct. 1, 2020.
