Howard Allan Schulze, 84, DeMotte, went to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
He was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Gary, the son of Alex and Eleanor (Ceasare) Schulze. He married Nancy (Vania) on June 15, 1985, in Merrillville.
Howard was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1954.
Howard retired from Youngstown Sheet Tin after 40 years as a supervisor. He is a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Howard was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 440. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family.
Howard is survived by his wife, Nancy Schulze; children, Steven Schulze, Anna Domino, Kathleen (Ken) Stanis; daughter-in-law, Christine Schulze; five grandchildren, Savannah, Elyse, Dyllon, Justin, Tyler; and sister, Phyllis Streignitz.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Theodore Schulze; brother, Ronald Schulze; and sister, Elaine Blomquist.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private.
Interment will be held at Faith Lutheran Cemetery.
To share a memory with the Schulze family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com