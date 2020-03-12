|
|
James Allan Dexter, 80, DeMotte, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1939, in Rensselaer, to the late George and Wilhemina (Nannenga) Dexter.
Jim worked at Fieldhouse Ford in DeMotte until his retirement. Since then he has spent many years delivering parts for Hardings of Lowell. He was a longtime member of First Reformed Church in DeMotte. In later years he attended Grace Fellowship in DeMotte. He enjoyed meeting and visiting with customers each day and sharing different stories with them. Jim was one of the original EMT'S for Todd-Steinke Ambulance Service and served almost 40 years Keener Township Ambulance. Jim enjoyed working, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Seabolt) Dexter; children, Paula (Martin) Van Kley, Karen (Rick) Gouwens, Dave (Shelley) Dexter, Sharon (Don) Koedyker, Levi James Dexter; step-children, Heather (Sean) Clark, Christina Sanders, John Fotinos; grandchildren, April, Troy, Kevin, Jonathon, Tanya, Melissa, Justin, Janelle, Luke, Brett; step-grandchildren, Sam, Paige, Chandler, Logan, Maya; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marvin Dexter.
A private family service will be held at the Frazier Funeral Home DeMotte Chapel, friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 12 from 4 – 6 p.m. in the Frazier Funeral Home, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte.
As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services.
James will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Autism Research (OAR).
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Mar. 12 to Apr. 11, 2020