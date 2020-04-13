|
|
Janice Irene Spiker, 80, DeMotte, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1939, in West Virginia to the late James and Mary Taylor.
Janice was self-employed in the wallpaper business.
She is survived by a sister, Evelyn Adkins, and grandchildren, Zack Taylor, Arthur Taylor, and Joshua Knutson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Ralph and Robert.
Due to the current State of Indiana Mandates cremation rites have been chosen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Janice will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To sign the online guest book and light a candle in Janice's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Apr. 13 to May 13, 2020