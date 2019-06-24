Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Blankenbaker. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Service 200 3Rd St Sw Demotte , IN 46310 (219)-987-5300 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Blankenbaker, age 91, of Naperville, formerly of DeMotte, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility Home in Naperville, Illinois. Jean was born in Freeland Park, Benton County, Indiana on November 18, 1927, to Jacob C. and Christine (Werkman) Schuringa, both deceased. Jean resided in DeMotte for 58 years before moving to Naperville.



She graduated from DeMotte High School, Class of 1946. Jean married LaVern "Vern" Blankenbaker on November 20, 1947. After 52 loving years together, he preceded her in death on December 7, 1999. Jean was co-owner of the DeMotte Hardware Store, with her husband, for 25 years. She previously worked, along with Vern, at Vern's Dairy for eight years, and H.C. DeKock & Sons grocery store for two years. She was a member of the American Reformed Church and A.R.C. Ladies Hope Circle and a past Sunday school teacher. Jean enjoyed gardening and rock collecting.



Jean is survived by her loving children: Larry (Mary) Blankenbaker of Galena, Ill.; Mick (Lynette) Blankenbaker of Naperville, Ill.; Barb (Marty) Kaluf of Wheatfield; Karen (Mike) Howard of Wheatfield; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, with another great-great-grandchild on the way; nieces and nephews.



Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and two sisters.



Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at American Reformed Church of DeMotte on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Dean Schuringa officiating. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.