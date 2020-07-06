Jeanette Roorda, 88, a lifetime resident of DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement.
She was born July 12, 1931, in Merrillville, the daughter of Klass and Jenny (DeJong) Meyer. She married Joe Charles Roorda on May 19, 1951, in DeMotte. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2017.
Jeanette graduated from Fair Oaks High School, Class of 1949. Jeanette was a member of American Reformed Church. Jeanette worked as a medical secretary for 19 years for DeMotte Physicians. She was a dedicated member of the town council, serving as the Clerk-Treasurer from 1976 - 1979, the first woman to serve on the council from 1980 - 1987 and only woman to serve as President of Town Council from 1982 - 1986. She then served as the Town Manager from 1987 - 1994 and finally as special project coordinator from 1995 - 2002. Jeanette worked with various organizations for funding and grants to help improve our community.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Joe Roorda, John (Kathy) Roorda, and Jenny (Don) Tillema; grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Tillema, Neil (Luz) Tillima, David (Linda) Tillema, Jeni Rae Tillema, Matthew (Erin) Roorda, Adam (Carrie) Roorda, Courtney (Adam) Vogel and Christy (Kevin) Nelms; nine great-grandchildren, Kody, Ethan, Noah, Tyler, Logan, and Elena Tillema, Collins and Cannon Vogel, Talon Nelms, Sunny Anderson, Ollie Rusk and one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Margaret Swart and Anna Winger.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Joseph Aaron Roorda; brothers, Joe Meyer and John Meyer; half-brothers, Carl Meyer and William Meyer; and a half-sister, Mary Thiel.
Friends and family may gather, while practicing social distancing, at American Reformed Church of DeMotte on Wednesday, July 8 from noon – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating.
Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Reformed Church.
