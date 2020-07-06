1/1
Jeanette Roorda
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Roorda, 88, a lifetime resident of DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Oak Grove Christian Retirement.

She was born July 12, 1931, in Merrillville, the daughter of Klass and Jenny (DeJong) Meyer. She married Joe Charles Roorda on May 19, 1951, in DeMotte. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2017.

Jeanette graduated from Fair Oaks High School, Class of 1949. Jeanette was a member of American Reformed Church. Jeanette worked as a medical secretary for 19 years for DeMotte Physicians. She was a dedicated member of the town council, serving as the Clerk-Treasurer from 1976 - 1979, the first woman to serve on the council from 1980 - 1987 and only woman to serve as President of Town Council from 1982 - 1986. She then served as the Town Manager from 1987 - 1994 and finally as special project coordinator from 1995 - 2002. Jeanette worked with various organizations for funding and grants to help improve our community.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Joe Roorda, John (Kathy) Roorda, and Jenny (Don) Tillema; grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Tillema, Neil (Luz) Tillima, David (Linda) Tillema, Jeni Rae Tillema, Matthew (Erin) Roorda, Adam (Carrie) Roorda, Courtney (Adam) Vogel and Christy (Kevin) Nelms; nine great-grandchildren, Kody, Ethan, Noah, Tyler, Logan, and Elena Tillema, Collins and Cannon Vogel, Talon Nelms, Sunny Anderson, Ollie Rusk and one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Margaret Swart and Anna Winger.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Joseph Aaron Roorda; brothers, Joe Meyer and John Meyer; half-brothers, Carl Meyer and William Meyer; and a half-sister, Mary Thiel.

Friends and family may gather, while practicing social distancing, at American Reformed Church of DeMotte on Wednesday, July 8 from noon – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Troy Nanninga officiating.

Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Reformed Church.

To share a memory with the Roorda family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jul. 6 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved