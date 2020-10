Or Copy this URL to Share

Jessica Ann Louis Hanlon, 49, of Wheatfield, passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at First Baptist Church of Wheatfield.

