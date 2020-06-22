Joanne Knapp, 80, DeMotte, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Joanne was a member of Momence Congregation of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, a 1958 graduate of Lowell High School, had worked for Lowell National Bank, Hanford Packing and through her love of children, cared for over 100 children throughout the years. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking and especially canning.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph; children, Elese Knapp, DeMotte, Ralph Jr., Rensselaer and Norman (Paula), Fair Oaks; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Merle ZumMallen, sister-in-law, Jacque ZumMallen and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elese ZumMallen; brother, William; and sister-in-law, Barbara.
Private cremation through Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lowell.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
See: www.sheetsfuneral.com
Joanne was a member of Momence Congregation of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, a 1958 graduate of Lowell High School, had worked for Lowell National Bank, Hanford Packing and through her love of children, cared for over 100 children throughout the years. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking and especially canning.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph; children, Elese Knapp, DeMotte, Ralph Jr., Rensselaer and Norman (Paula), Fair Oaks; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Merle ZumMallen, sister-in-law, Jacque ZumMallen and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elese ZumMallen; brother, William; and sister-in-law, Barbara.
Private cremation through Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lowell.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
See: www.sheetsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 22 to Jul. 22, 2020.