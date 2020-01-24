|
John A. Dyke
John A. Dyke, 66, DeMotte, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
John was born Feb. 1, 1953, in Roseland, Ill. He was the son of William and Grace (VanderLaan) Dyke. He married the love of his life, Elaine F. Wierman on March 9, 1973, in Lansing, Ill.
John graduated from Illiana Christian High School, Class of 1971. John was the town manager and building inspector for the Town of DeMotte, and also a member of the Jasper County Economic Development Organizaztion for 17 years. He previously was the head custodian at KV High School for over 10 years and also owned and operated DeMotte Manufacturing for 25 years. John was a member at Immanuel United Reformed Church. He loved fishing, making stained glass, making wine, spending time with family, and was an avid reader.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elaine Dyke; children Bethany (Mark) Birkett, John W. (Tina) Dyke, Mark (Kate) Dyke, Leah (Kevin) Getz, Timothy (Alicia) Dyke; 18 grandchildren; siblings Arlene Visser, William (Harriet) Dyke, Marilyn (Dennis) Churilla, Janis (David) Standarski, Linda (Scott) Paarlberg; brother-in-law Wesley Mesman; and sister-in-law Christy Dyke.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tom Dyke; and sister Beverly Mesman.
Friends may visit with the family from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Immanuel United Reformed Church of DeMotte. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Immanuel United Reformed Church, with Pastor Roberto Rossi officiating.
Interment will follow in the Cemetery of the Resurrection.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DeMotte Christian Schools.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, 2020