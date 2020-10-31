John Allen Plopper, 69, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 at home.
He was born on March 29, 1951, in Sheboygan Wis. In 1973, Mr. Plopper married Hendrika Martina Catharina VanZoelen of The Netherlands.
He was a graduate of Oostburg High School, Northwestern College and Waseca Technical College. He was an entrepreneur, landscaper and a social worker who worked with adults and children with physical, emotional, and cognitive disabilities.
He spent his free time supporting his daughters in their many sports and academic endeavors, serving as a church elder, spoiling the children who passed through his wife's home daycare, and cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his siblings, Sandra DeMaster, Patricia Lueneburg, Steve Plopper, Jane Greuel, Mary Klein, Sue White, Brenda Davis, Laura Dolfin, Faythe VanDeursen and Daniel Plopper. Mr. Plopper is also survived by his daughters, Martina (Nicholas) Gaughan and Allison (Nicholas) Foxen; two grandchildren, Maggie and Riley Gaughan; and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Gerald Plopper.
In lieu of a formal memorial service, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
to view the video tribute for Mr. Plopper and leave notes to the family.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions and memorial gifts be made to Regenstrief Institute, Inc. Aging Research. Checks can be sent to Reginstreif Institute Inc. ATTN: Development 1101 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, Ind., 46202. Gifts can be made online at regenstrief.org/give.