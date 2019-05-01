John D. 'Tucker' Van Keppel, 55, of DeMotte, passed away at his home with his loving family around him on April 24, 2019.
Tucker was born on August 20, 1963, to John H. and Barbara S. (Terpstra) Van Keppel in Valparaiso, Indiana. Tucker was a lifetime area resident of the DeMotte/Kniman area. He graduated from Kankakee Valley High School and worked as a truck driver for Redi-Mix and Top Line Trucking.
Tucker is survived by his parents, John H. & Barbara S. Van Keppel and brothers, Michael (Cindy) Van Keppel, and Gary (Jennifer) Van Keppel.
Per Tucker's wishes cremation will take place and graveside services will take place on May 2, 2019, at the DeMotte Cemetery, with Rev. Ed van Wijk officiating.
Boersma Funeral Home, of Wheatfield, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 1 to May 31, 2019