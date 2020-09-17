1/
John E. Hylemon
1933 - 2020
John E. Hylemon, DeMotte, passed away at his home in the early morning of Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 87.

John was born on July 24, 1933, in Spartanburg, S.C., to Horace and Mae (Easler) Hylemon. John met and then married Peggy Simmons on Sept. 8, 1961, in Hammond; the girl next door who became the love of his life.

He spent his youth growing up in South Carolina and Tennessee. John joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and was trained as a helicopter mechanic at Gary Air Force Base, Texas. He was assigned to the 521st Engineering Company in Alaska until he left active duty in 1956. John served the remainder of his military commitment in the Army Reserve. Upon completion of his military service, John followed in his father's footsteps becoming a pipefitter in Chicago Local 597. He was a union member until his retirement in 1996 and received his 60-year pin early in 2020.

John was an avid HAM radio operator who enjoyed building his own radios, learning Morse code and communicating with operators around the globe. He also enjoyed reading, woodworking and self-help projects at home. He was a member of the Masonic Prairie Lodge #125 in Rensselaer and American Legion Post #440. His Masonic positions included: W.M. Prairie Lodge #125, Master Rensselaer York Rite Council, High Priest Rensselaer York Rite Chapter, Commander Rensselaer Commandery, Awarded Knight Templar Cross of Honor, Deputy Battalion Commander, Commander Lafayette Commandery, P.M. Howard O Hunter #751, and Deputy Grand Inspector Indiana Grand Commandery. John volunteered his time driving children to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in both Chicago and Cincinnati.

John is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Tara Hylemon, Cris Hylemon, Donald (Bobbi) Hylemon, and Susan (Tim) Halliar; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Shirley (Ed) Ford, and Nancy (Jon) Packard.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends were invited to visit with the family from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield.

Per John's wishes cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children

High Priest Rensselaer York Rite Chapter

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Sep. 17 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boersma Funeral Home
