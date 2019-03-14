John J. Risner, 74, of Wheatfield, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born January 22, 1945, in Rensselaer, Indiana, the son of John Sr. and Effie (Oliver) Risner.
John graduated from Wheatfield High School, Class of 1963. He also attended St. Joseph College in Rensselaer. On Jan. 17, 1970, John married Sheila Terpstra in DeMotte. He was employed as a chief inspector for Union Electric Steel for 42 years. John served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, was a member at the Wheatfield American Legion and loved watching KV basketball.
John is survived by his wife Sheila Risner of Wheatfield; children, Robin Risner of Wheatfield, Casey Risner of Wheatfield; grandchildren, Jessica (Craig) Risner-Mackey and Zoey Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Zaden and Stella; sisters, Kathleen Risner of Medaryville, Indiana; Joanne (Jack) Barnett of Medaryville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley Mikos, and brother, Arthur "Bud" Risner.
Friends and family may visit at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow on Sunday at 5 p.m. with Gary Van Keppel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper County Animal Shelter. To share a memory with the Risner family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Mar. 14 to Apr. 13, 2019