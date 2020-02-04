Home

FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME - DeMotte
621 South Halleck Street
DeMotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-2323
Joseph Murphy
1920 - 2020
Joseph P. Murphy Sr. Obituary
Joseph P Murphy Sr., 99, DeMotte, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at the Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital.

He was born on March 17, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Joseph (Margaret Migit) Murphy.

Joseph did sheet metal layout for Smeco Industries, was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus (3rd degree), member of the International Order of the Foresters, boilermakers union, and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his children, Joseph Jr. (Donna), Thomas, Mary Kibilko, Greg (Laura), Daniel, Terrance John (Melanie), Kevin, Nancy Bunting, Lawrence (Rozanne), Matthew (Mary); siblings, Norbert, Bernard, Claire Thompson, Geraldine (Jack) Daneck; as well as 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; children, Michael and Coleen; and siblings, Marie, Agnes, Thomas, Edward, Jim, Jack, John, Francis, Gerald and Mary.

A visitation for Joseph will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of DeMotte with Father Dennis Faker officiating.

As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services.

Joseph will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To visit the online obituary visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
