Joyce Mae Bosgraaf
1937 - 2020
Joyce Mae Bosgraaf, 82, DeMotte, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born July 15, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of John and Catherine (Hoekstra) VanKalker. Joyce graduated from Illiana Christian High School, Class of 1955. She married the love of her life, David S. Bosgraaf on Jan. 25, 1957, in South Holland, Ill.

Joyce was a homemaker, raising five children. She was a member of the Covenant Church of Naples PCA and the Gideons Auxiliary. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband, David Bosgraaf; children: Kathy (Gene) Veld, Becky (Loren) Curtis, Marvin Bosgraaf, Beverly (Timothy) Galema, Marilyn (Daniel) DeBoer; 14 grandchildren, Dawn (Kevin) Scheuermann, Carl (Katie) Veld, Marissa Veld, Craig and Brian Curtis, Matthew (Stephanie) Bosgraaf, Ashley Bosgraaf, Alex and Molly Galema, Jacob (Kayla) , Heidi, Grace, Melanie, and Benjamin DeBoer; five great-grandchildren; Emily, Gabriella, Landon, Juliana, and Charles; brothers, John (Barb) VanKalker and Bob VanKalker.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Theodore VanKalker.

Friends and family may gather, while practicing social distancing, at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. – noon. A private family service will be held with Dr. Robert Petterson officiating.

Interment will be at Holland Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons.

To share a memory with the Bosgraaf family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Jun. 2 to Jul. 2, 2020.
