Kathleen M. Hoffman, 91, Fair Oaks, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.
She was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Cedar Lake, the daughter of John and Susan (Hoffman) Sauer. Kathleen married Howard Hoffman on Aug. 25, 1948, in DeMotte. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2005.
Kathleen graduated from DeMotte High School, Class of 1946. She also attended beauty school in Hammond.
Kathleen was a member of Roselawn United Methodist Church and past member of Newton County Home Economics Club.
She was an avid reader, loved watching Jeopardy, crocheting, doing puzzles, canning and gardening.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Hoffman, Fair Oaks, Connie (Jim) Nabors, Wheatfield, Sharon (Jack) Serynek, Wanatah; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson and sister, Marilyn Longstreth.
Friends and family may call at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. - noon while observing social distancing. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon on Saturday with Rev. Gaylynn Dykman officiating.
Interment will be held at Holland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roselawn United Methodist Church.
To share a memory with the Hoffman family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from May 18 to Jun. 17, 2020.